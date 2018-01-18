Video: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin gets upset with Delta agent over missed flight

LOS ANGELES - Astronaut Buzz Aldrin got upset with a Delta Air Lines agent after missing a flight at Los Angeles International Airport, according to TMZ video posted Tuesday.
Aldrin was told he wouldn’t be able to get on the flight, which prompted his frustration.
The issue was that it was past the check-in cutoff time at Los Angeles International for the flight, but the agent offered to rebook him on an alternate flight.
“Are you operating an airline here or not?” Aldrin asked on the video. “We’ve been sitting here now 20 minutes waiting for somebody to come and fix a two-minute problem…. This is the most lousy operation I’ve ever seen.”
At one point, Aldrin stands up out of his wheelchair, frustrated about having to be booked on an alternate flight.
A TMZ cameraman later caught up with Aldrin, who seemed to have cooled off. “Look, my son worked for Delta, I know the people quite well,” Aldrin said.
The astronaut said he’d get a later flight.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}