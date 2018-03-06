  • Video: Bus smashes parked cars in Ohio

    DAYTON, Ohio - A video taken from the camera aboard a bus shows the coach as it slams into the rear of one parked vehicle in Dayton, Ohio, about 12:30 a.m. Monday. 

    The video shows a Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority bus damaging at least three parked vehicles.

    The coach continues on, forcing the first vehicle on top of the vehicle parked in front of it. 

    The driver of the bus was on the phone, a caller told a 911 operator. 

    "A bus hit my car and another car," she said. "Please be quick." 

    The woman told the operator that no one was in her car or the second car that was hit. 

    "He hit very bad," she said of the RTA bus. "Please be quick." 

    Jessica Olson, a spokeswoman with RTA, said any information beyond the video of the crash would have to be obtained from Dayton police.

