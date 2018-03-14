  • VIDEO: Officer proposes to girlfriend during school visit

    By: WSBTV.com

    Updated:

    NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Duluth police officer surprised his girlfriend and students alike when he pulled off a very public proposal.

    The Duluth Police Department said Officer Jay attended the "Community Helpers Week" event at The Weinstein School at the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta in Dunwoody.

    >> Read more trending news 

    "He was graciously invited by his girlfriend that works there to show off, yet, she didn't know what was about to happen next," the department posted in the video's description on YouTube.

    >> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news 

    As students and the couple are about to take a photo in front of the officer's patrol car, he scoots over to his girlfriend on one knee with a ring box.

    Her reaction is one of pure surprise. 

    Watch the touching moment below or click here.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    VIDEO: Officer proposes to girlfriend during school visit

  • Headline Goes Here

    4 family members, including 1-year-old girl, shot dead in New York

  • Headline Goes Here

    Students, parents, teachers encourage each other to Walk Up Not Out

  • Headline Goes Here

    Austin package bombings: Friends remember victims Draylen Mason, Anthony House

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Stocking Strangler' makes unusual request for his last meal