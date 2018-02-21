0 Video shows man kidnapping bikini barista at knifepoint before attempted rape

KENT, Wash. - A man assaulted a bikini barista in Kent, Washington, and attempted to rape her after buying a drink early Tuesday morning, according to police.

At 4:45 a.m., police responded to the Hottie Shots Espresso stand after a 30-year-old barista reported the incident.

The barista, a Bonney Lake, Washington resident, told police that the assailant came to the coffee stand window on foot and ordered a drink. While the barista was making the drink, investigators say the assailant climbed through the window and held her at knifepoint.

Police say that during the assailant's attempt to sexually assault the barista, he noticed vehicle headlights of a customer pulling into the drive-thru and fled the area.

Investigators describe the assailant as a white male in his 30s, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, with darker hair and lightly colored facial hair. Police also say he may have fled in a dark sedan with black rims.

Police also say the assailant was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black baseball hat with a brown bill. The suspect is also described by police as appearing "to have an earring in his left ear, and possibly a Bluetooth device in his right ear."

“I know that the public can help us identify this guy. It is a priority for us to get him off the streets as soon as possible before he terrorizes someone else,” Detective Melanie Robinson said in a statement.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or the Kent police tip line at 253-856-5808.

