Vikings beat Saints on last second touchdown

Although the Saints were down 17-0 to the Minnesota Vikings at halftime, it looked like Drew Brees was on the verge of completing another incredible comeback in the fourth quarter, taking a 24-23 lead with just 25 seconds left.
But there was still enough time for Vikings quarterback Case Keenum to throw the game-winning 61-yard touchdown to Stefon Diggs as time expired.
After a review and a delay, the Vikings lined up for the PAT -- as per NFL rules -- to complete the 29-24 win.
Prior to the penultimate play, it looked like the Vikings were about to suffer another playoff heartbreaker. The franchise has been plagued with crushing losses in the playoffs in the last 20 years. The Vikings will now move on to the NFC Championship Game against the Eagles in Philadelphia next Sunday.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}