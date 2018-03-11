0 Warren not running for president, criticizes 'Pocahontas' nickname

Sen. Elizabeth Warren repeated Saturday she is not running for president in 2020 and took a shot at President Donald Trump’s derisive nickname for her: Pocahontas.

Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, made her comments on CNN’s “State of the Union” show Saturday.

“I went to speak to Native American tribal leaders and I made a promise to them that every time President Trump wants to try to throw out some kind of racial slur, he wants to attack me, I'm going to use it as a chance to lift up their stories," she told CNN.

Trump brought up his nickname for Warren during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday night.

"If I don't win the election, (news) ratings are going to go so far down, they'll be out of business, every one of them," Trump said. "Can you imagine? Can you imagine covering Bernie (Sanders) or Pocahontas? Pocahontas, how about that?"

Warren reiterated she has no aspirations for the White House in 2020, repeating what she told NBC on “Meet the Press.”

“This government is working better and better and better for a thinner and thinner slice at the top,” Warren said. “I am in these fights, and I am in this fight to retain my Senate seat in 2018. That's where I'm focused. That's where I'm going to stay focused. I'm not running for president."

