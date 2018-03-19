WATCH: Brewers reenact famous scene from 'The Sandlot'

After 25 years, the Beast is back.
The Milwaukee Brewers are known for churning out entertaining videos -- remember their bullpen dance-off against the Chicago Cubs? -- and spring training was no exception last week as several players contributed to a shot-by-shot reenactment of a famous scene from the 1993 movie, “The Sandlot.”
The 1993 comedy was about a group of friends who loved playing the game but only had one ball. So when one player hits the ball over the fence, where a snarling, mean dog lives, the game is apparently over.
In the 2½-minute video, several players reprise the roles from the film, WTMJ reported. Stephen Vogt played Hamilton “Ham” Porter, who hits the home run. Brett Phillips plays Scotty Smalls, a newcomer who volunteers to retrieve the ball, while Eric Sogard has a memorable cameo as Squints.
Other players in the video include Christian Yelich as Benny, Hernan Perez as Yeah-Yeah, Jeremy Jeffress as Kenny, Josh Hader as Bertram, Chase Anderson (Tommy Timmons) and Jett Bandy (Timmy Timmons).
Plus, Hank the dog plays “the Beast.”
The scene is faithfully done, although Vogt bats left-handed. Ham bats right-handed in the 1993 film. And the Beast steals the scene.
There's heroes and there's legends. Heroes get remembered but legends never die. pic.twitter.com/z7mKroaOQ1— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 19, 2018
Here is the original clip from the 1993 movie:
And here is what the Brewers do when they get bored in the bullpen:
