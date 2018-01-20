WATCH: Girls perform adorable ditty to sell Girl Scout cookies

EXETER, N.H. - Two young girls from New Hampshire are using their musical talents to sell Girl Scout cookies.
Lyla and Avery Holzapfel are 8 and 6 years-old. With the help of their parents, Brynne and Doug, they wrote a little ditty to make some sales, Boston25News reported.
And it's taken off.
The video has several thousand views since it was posted on Tuesday.
Doug Holzapfel, a composer and producer, tells Boston 25 his family of seven recently moved back to New Hampshire after spending some time in Los Angeles, Boston25News reported.
It appears creativity and talent runs in the family.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}