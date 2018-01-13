Watch: Grandma baffled by 'bun in the oven' pregnancy announcement

0

DESTREHAN, La. - According to the “Dictionary of American Slang,” a bun in the oven means that a woman is pregnant.

A Louisiana grandmother was not familiar with the phrase, and it made for a hilarious back-and-forth dialogue between herself, her son and daughter-in-law.

Shantelle Dozier wrote in a Facebook post that “after 11 years of infertility,” she learned that she would be having a baby. She and her husband Wesley wanted to surprise Cynthia Dozier, already a grandmother of 11, so the couple put a hot dog bun in the oven, ABC News reported.

As a family member took video, Cynthia Dozier seemed puzzled.

“A bun’s in the oven," she said. “Who put a bun in the oven?”

After some laughter, Cynthia Dozier asked her son if he had put the bun in the oven.

“Maybe not that oven,” Wesley Dozier said.

Finally, Cynthia gets it. “Are y’all pregnant?” she asks before hugging her son.

“It actually played out exactly like we thought it would," Shantelle Dozier told ABC News. "We knew she wasn’t going to get it right away.”

Shantelle and Wesley Dozier got another surprise recently, as they found out they would be having twins.

“The funny thing is when (Cynthia) grabbed the bun out of the oven, it broke in half,” Shantelle Dozier told ABC News. “That was our first sign.”

As for Cynthia Dozier, she managed to have a good sense of humor about the announcement, as her Facebook post shows:

