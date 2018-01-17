WATCH: Meteor spotted in Ohio, Michigan, Canada

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. - The fireball lit up the sky just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The dashboard cam video was shared by Mike Austin as he was driving north on I-75 near Bloomfield Hills, north of Detroit, Michigan.
>> On WHIO.com: 2017 fireball caught on WHIO-TV weather camera
The fireball also was seen from northwest Ohio and southwest Ontario, Canada.
It is not known whether the meteorite dissipated in the atmosphere or made it to the ground or into Lake Michigan.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}