Watch: Stunning encounter with orca in British Columbia

A stunning video from Victoria, British Columbia, shows a close orca encounter.
The video was shared on Facebook by Paul Keene.
"So I’m having breaky at Jam Cafe this morning with my fishing buddy Bob Fraumeni...and he pulls out this vid that he took yesterday off Race Rocks. “Got a pretty good shot of some orcas yesterday bud” he says," Keene wrote.
Keene said Fraumeni took the video just off the coast of Victoria.
So I’m having breaky at Jam Cafe this morning with my fishing buddy Bob Fraumeni...and he pulls out this vid that he took yesterday off Race Rocks... “Got a pretty good shot of some orcas yesterday bud” he says. Well, fack me dead man... “pretty good shot”?! I had to pick my jaw up off the table and bolt it back into place. One of the better clips I’ve seen of breaching orcas. Plus he’s got numerous others, including one of the sea lions that were taking refuge beside his boat from these apex predators. This is just off the coast of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. Feel free to share 🙂Posted by Paul Keene on Wednesday, January 3, 2018
