Watch the Georgia Senate 'Call the Dawgs' before championship game

ATLANTA - The state of Georgia and city of Atlanta are ready for their moment in college football’s limelight.
On Monday morning, members of the Georgia state Senate “called the Dawgs” during the session ahead of tonight’s College Football Playoff Championship in Atlanta.
Watch the video below:
The Georgia Senate calls the Dawgs ... #gapol pic.twitter.com/iGTDmZR1Us— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) January 8, 2018
Georgia and Alabama kick off at 8 p.m. ET at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
