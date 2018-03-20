  • WATCH: Trailer for Mister Rogers documentary ‘Won't You Be My Neighbor?' released

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    The first trailer for the upcoming Mister Rogers documentary, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” was released on what would have been Fred Rogers’ 90th birthday Tuesday.

    The film, from Focus Pictures, shows never-before-seen footage of Rogers on “Mister Rogers Neighborhood,” the public television show that aired from 1968 to 2001. 

    The 2 1/2-minute trailer shows clips of Rogers in interviews and also speaks to others who worked with him on the iconic children’s show.

    The trailer for “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” can be watched below. The documentary will be in select theaters June 8.

