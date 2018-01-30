WATCH: Elephant ignores border laws, leaves China for Laos

An elephant in China threw caution to the wind and crossed the border into Laos.
CCTV video showed the animal disregarding border laws and crossing a barrier on Saturday, Jan. 27.
In the video, the elephant stomped over a barrier, then skirted around another one.
Officials said Chinese soldiers were dispatched to find the elephant. It later returned on its own.
The animal wasn’t apprehended or scolded for disregarding the law.
A Chinese border agency soldier told CCTV, “It’s winter now, and there’s not a lot of food in the forest areas. We often see wild elephants hunting for food in nearby villages.”
