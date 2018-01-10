Wendy Williams angers Carrie Underwood fans with 'face-lift' comments

0

Talk show host Wendy Williams is in hot water with Carrie Underwood fans after making some comments about the country star on her show on Jan. 8.

During the segment called “Hot Topics,” Williams recapped Underwood's recent fan club blog post in which she opened up about sustaining a facial injury during a fall at her home last November. The injury required 40 to 50 stitches, and Underwood told her fans she wasn’t sure if she would look the same as a result.

Williams got some of the facts wrong when she talked about Underwood's fall, including claiming that the country superstar said she would be unrecognizable after the fall. You can see it all for yourself in the YouTube video of the show.

Williams said, “When I heard about Carrie Underwood, I was more shocked. Did you hear about her? We’re not really talking about it because I really don’t know a whole bunch about it other than she allegedly fell down a bunch of steps at her house, broke her wrist. She released on Twitter that we might not recognize her when it’s all said and done. I don’t know what that means. An excuse for a face-lift? No, ’cause we’re cynical. She was already cute, so I don’t know what she’s doing or what had happened.”

As you can see from these comments on Twitter, Underwood fans aren’t pleased at all with Williams' insinuation that the 34-year-old faked a fall to get a face-lift.

One fan even accused Williams of using her October 2017 onscreen fainting spell as a ratings gimmick. Twitter user @MrDetailed writes, “This comes from a woman who had to collapse on her show to pull in some ratings. @WendyWilliams you are just a disgrace. @carrieunderwood is worth a million of you.”

This comes from a woman who had to collapse on her show to pull in some ratings. @WendyWilliams you are just a disgrace. @carrieunderwood is worth a million of you. pic.twitter.com/C7KMEugC0F — Stewart WK (@MrDetailed) January 8, 2018

Another fan wondered if Williams' career would survive the backlash from Underwood's fans.

@WendyWilliams after seeing the Carrie Underwood Army terminate her career 👋 pic.twitter.com/cvOsBZenO1 — B (@liveasong4) January 8, 2018

And the tweets just kept on coming …

Can't believe @WendyWilliams had the audacity to bash @carrieunderwood on TV and then try to cover up what she said... Good gosh, everyone knows that Carrie wouldn't of intentionally fell just to get a "facelift"... mind boggling and shame on you, Wendy. — Kara Webster (@karabwebster) January 9, 2018

Underwood was in good company among the women being dragged through the mud during Williams' monologue, though. The talk show host started off her “Hot Topics” segment taking shots at Oprah Winfrey, who electrified viewers with her Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech at the Golden Globes on Jan. 7.

Williams said Winfrey looked great, but then went on to say that she probably had an old-school corset on underneath her gown to slim her body down. Wendy also said Winfrey was not the best spokesperson for a weight-loss company, referring to Winfrey's involvement with Weight Watchers.

