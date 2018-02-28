  • What's the No. 1 state in the nation? U.S. News releases 2018 Best States list

    By: Fiza Pirani, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    Iowans earned major bragging rights this week after their state was recognized as the best in the nation.

    >> Read more trending news 

    That’s according to U.S. News & World Report’s official 2018 Best States ranking, for which analysts compared the 50 states across seven categories: health care; education; economy; opportunity; infrastructure; crime and corrections; fiscal stability; and quality of life.

    Health care and education carried the most weight at 16 percent each.

    Data used for the analysis were drawn from reliable governmental and private resources, as well as a national survey of what matters most to citizens around the U.S.

    Iowa ranked in the top five in four different categories, including health care (3), education (5), opportunity (4) and infrastructure (1).

    For the second straight year, Louisiana was ranked last.

    Here are the top 10 best states in America, according to U.S. News:

    1. Iowa

    2. Minnesota

    3. Utah

    4. North Dakota

    5. New Hampshire

    6. Washington

    7. Nebraska

    8. Massachusetts

    9. Vermont

    10. Colorado

    Other notable rankings:

    15. Florida

    23. North Carolina

    25. New York

    26. Tennessee

    31. Georgia

    36. Texas

    38. Pennsylvania

    40. Ohio

    42. South Carolina

    More about the study and its methodology at USNews.com. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories