Who is Nikolas Cruz, accused gunman in Florida high school attack?

Police have taken Nikolas Cruz into custody after a shooting at a Florida high school on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.
>> Injuries, fatalities in Florida school shooting
Cruz, 19, a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., was taken into custody off-campus, according to Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.
Cruz was taken from the school by ambulance to a hospital nearby.
BREAKING: US official: Florida school shooter identified as Nicolas Cruz.— The Associated Press (@AP) February 14, 2018
Israel confirmed that 17 were killed in the attack.
Here’s what we know about Cruz now:
- The Miami Herald reports that a teacher at the school said Cruz, 19, had been identified as a potential threat to fellow students in the past. Math teacher Jim Gard told the Herald, “There were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus.”
- Cruz had been expelled from the school
- The shooting started outside the building, then Cruz went into the shcool and continued shooting
- He had “multiple” magazines of ammunition
- He had an AR-15 weapon
- He had “disturbing” material on social media accounts
- He is 5’8’’ tall
- He has red hair
- He was wearing a maroon shirt and black pants
- He was taken into custody off-campus
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}