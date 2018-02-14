  • Who is Nikolas Cruz, accused gunman in Florida high school attack?

    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Police have taken Nikolas Cruz into custody after a shooting at a Florida high school on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

    >> Injuries, fatalities in Florida school shooting

    Cruz, 19, a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., was taken into custody off-campus, according to Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel. 

    Cruz was taken from the school by ambulance to a hospital nearby. 

    Israel confirmed that 17 were killed in the attack. 

    >> Read more trending news

    Here’s what we know about Cruz now:

    • The Miami Herald reports that a teacher at the school said Cruz, 19, had been identified as a potential threat to fellow students in the past. Math teacher Jim Gard told the Herald, “There were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus.”
    • Cruz  had been expelled from the school
    • The shooting started outside the building, then Cruz went into the shcool and continued shooting
    • He had “multiple” magazines of ammunition
    • He had an AR-15 weapon
    • He had “disturbing” material on social media accounts
    • He is 5’8’’ tall
    • He has red hair
    • He was wearing a maroon shirt and black pants
    • He was taken into custody off-campus

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories