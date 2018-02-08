Winter Olympics 2018: Who is Kim Yo Jong? 8 things to know about Kim Jong Un's sister

The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un – Kim Yo Jong – will visit South Korea on Friday as the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games begin.
The rarely seen member of North Korea’s ruling family is expected to stay in South Korea for three days, attending the Olympics. She is set to have lunch with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
Not much is known about Kim Yo Jong, but here’s what we do know:
- She is the is the youngest child and only daughter of Kim Jong Il and Ko Yong Hui. She is believed to have been born Sept. 26, 1989. She has two brothers.
- She is the first member of the ruling Kim family to go to South Korea.
- She attended school in Switzerland, as did Kim Jong Un and her older brother, Kim Jong Chol.
- Her first appearance in public after completing school in Switzerland was at her father’s funeral in 2011.
- Her official title is deputy director of the Propaganda and Agitation Department of the Workers’ Party of Korea. Her job is to promote her brother’s initiatives and protect his image.
- She is a mother.
- She was reportedly married in 2014 or 2015.
- She was placed on the U.S. Treasury's specially designated nationals list in January 2017 because of human rights abuses.
