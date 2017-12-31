Wisconsin football players catch 450-pound shark days before Orange Bowl win

You can’t do this at every bowl destination. Wisconsin’s football team landed in Miami for the Orange Bowl earlier in the week, and between practices and team outings, a few teammates had the chance to schedule some deep-sea fishing.
Members of Wisconsin’s football team went fishing somewhere near Miami this week and caught a 450-pound hammerhead shark. The Badgers’ Twitter account posted a photo of the impressive catch Wednesday.
Make the trip to Miami ❄️✈️☀️— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 27, 2017
Practice for @OrangeBowl 🍊✔️
Go deep-sea fishing and catch a 450lb hammerhead... 🦈✔️ pic.twitter.com/tIYgOZfs5g
The Badgers’ Orange Bowl gift bag included a PlayStation 4, wireless headphones, a 39-inch television and more, but none of the gadgets compare to a huge hammerhead.
Wisconsin went on to defeat Miami 34-24 on Saturday night.
