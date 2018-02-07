0 Woman catches neighbors dog riding one-eyed pony

BOLIVAR, Mo. - The image of a dog seated atop a horse is sure to give you a grin. Now, try to contain your laughter watching a 15-second video of the candid comedic scene.

Callie Schenker, 22, pulled up to her house Thursday to find her neighbor’s Corgi plopped atop her one-eyed horse Cricket, according to The Springfield News-Leader.

The Corgi kept his balance as Cricket trotted off into the darkness.

"He rode it like people," Schenker told the News-Leader. "That, to us, is the killer of the video — that he actually stayed on."

The video has been viewed more than 5.5 million times.

"I'm really glad everyone got a good laugh out of it — if they got a laugh from the actual dog, or a laugh from my laugh," Schenker said. "I'm glad it's something happy this time instead of something sad in the news."

The Corgi’s owners are Mennonites who avoid going online and likely don’t know about their dog’s internet fame.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

