Woman dies after falling from balcony of Carnival cruise ship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman died Friday after falling from the balcony of a room on the Jacksonville-based Carnival Elation cruise ship.
The woman fell from the balcony to several decks below, Carnival said in a statement.
Carnival Elation departed Jacksonville on Thursday for a four-day cruise to the Bahamas.
Carnival sent the following statement to Action News Jax:
"Early this morning a guest fell from her balcony to several decks below. The ship’s medical team responded immediately, but, unfortunately, she passed away. The incident was reported to all proper authorities and CARE Team support was offered to fellow travelers and her family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the deceased and her family. Carnival Elation departed Jacksonville Jan. 18 on a four-day cruise to the Bahamas."
.@CarnivalCruise confirms woman died today after falling from balcony aboard Jacksonville-based Carnival Elation @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/1anriQWt1g— Lorena Inclán (@LorenaANjax) January 19, 2018
