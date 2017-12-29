Woman gets Christmas kidney after five-year wait on transplant list

A Virginia woman got the gift of life this Christmas.
Sandra Bragg was one of the more than 80,000 people who were on the list for a kidney transplant. But she had high hopes that this Christmas would bring the life-changing surgery she needed, WDBJ reported.
“I kept on saying, ‘I’m going to get one for Christmas.’ I was determined I was going to get one,” Bragg told WDBJ. “I told my dialysis tech, I said, ‘I won’t see you for Christmas because I'm going to get a kidney.’”
And she was right. The call came two days before the holiday.
It was her third time getting the good news, but the past two times had been what was called “false alarms.” But Bragg said, “Third time’s the charm.”
Now, after five years of dialysis and dealing with kidney disease for most of her life, she has a new hope for the coming year, thanks, she says, to having faith.
“For a while, I didn’t have faith, and I thought ‘Oh this is it? This is going to be my life?’” Bragg told WDBJ. “And it’s totally changed. I mean, just keep the faith.”
