Woman jailed for Facebook post criticizing ex-husband, a deputy sheriff in Georgia

TENNILLE, Ga. - A Georgia mother wound up in jail after she vented her frustration on her Facebook page, claiming her ex-husband, a Washington County deputy sheriff, refused to pick up medicine for their sick son.
Anne King, of Tennille, wrote on her private Facebook page she was “feeling overwhelmed. That moment when everyone in your house has the flu and you ask your kid’s dad to get them (not me) more Motrin and Tylenol and he refuses.”
One of her friends responded with a derogatory post calling the ex-husband a “POS” and offering to get the medicine.
Within days, the ex-husband, Capt. Corey King, and another deputy began paperwork to have Anne King and her friend arrested. Both women were charged with criminal defamation of character and booked into jail.
Now the ex-wife has filed a federal lawsuit against the two men - both high-ranking Washington County deputies - accusing them of using their positions in law enforcement to violate her civil rights.
A judge was expected to rule Thursday on the lawsuit.
