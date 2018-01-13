Woman says neighborhood church bells too loud

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The bells from a church in New Mexico are anything but heavenly-sounding to one disgruntled neighbor.
Bernadette Hall-Cuaron told KOB that she's lived near Our Lady of Guadalupe church for years with no issues, but a couple of months ago, the church switched to an electronic bell system.
The switch means that the bells sound several times per day, and each occasion can include 20-25 bell rings, according to Hall-Cuaron. The electronic bell system also plays songs like "Amazing Grace."
Hall-Cuaron told KOB that the bells are so loud they wake her up, and make it difficult to work from home. She wishes church leadership would have consulted with residents in the area before installing the new bell system. She also said that she's complained directly to church officials, but she is not satisfied with their response.
The church's pastor told KOB that he's lowered the volume and is starting the bells at 8 a.m. instead of 6 a.m. in response to Hall-Cuaron's complaints.
While Hall-Cuaraon said the bells are annoying enough to deter people from going to church, the pastor told KOB that he's heard from neighbors who appreciate the bells.
