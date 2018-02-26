Woman shot in head didn't know it for 2 months; boyfriend wanted by FBI

A woman who went to a hospital complaining of a headache had been shot in the head two months earlier and did not realize it. Now the FBI is asking for the public’s help locating the suspect, her boyfriend, who is facing assault charges.
Jerrontae Cain, 38, is being sought on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with an attack on his girlfriend, police said.
Atlanta police said Cain’s 41-year-old girlfriend went to Atlanta Medical Center complaining of head pain last June, and doctors found a bullet lodged in the back of her skull. Police determined she was shot in an altercation with Cain two months earlier outside her home in Atlanta, although the victim didn’t remember being shot.
Cain previously was charged with sexual battery and aggravated child molestation. In 2009, he was convicted and sentenced to probation. He is listed on Georgia’s sex offender registry.
Cain is described as about 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}