0 Woman survives fall from Norwegian cruise ship near Bahamas

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A woman aboard a Norwegian Cruise Line ship fell overboard Tuesday evening and survived.

The "Epic" cruise ship was sailing near the Bahamas when the passenger fell overboard.

"As soon as the report was made, the ship maneuvered to allow the crew to begin a search," a company spokeswoman said. "After recovery, the guest was taken to the onboard medical facility for evaluation. It has been reported that (she is) in stable condition."

Passenger Richard Kistler told WFTV.com that he and his wife won't soon forget their first voyage on a cruise ship.

"We were in our cabin. We had the door open to the balcony. I could hear people screaming, 'Help! Help! Help!'" he said. "It was terrifying. I mean, you were sick to your stomach. Just the thought of her being out there in the dark."

Kistler said the ship was full of students on spring break. He said it took less than an hour for crews to rescue the passenger.

Passengers cheered when the ship's captain announced that the passenger had been rescued.

"We found a person in the water, and she was picked up," the captain said. "She is now in the hospital, so everything is good there."

The ship docked at Port Canaveral Wednesday morning.

"The guest immediately disembarked to receive any additional medical attention necessary on shore," a company spokeswoman said. "We are thankful that our team reacted quickly and was able to rescue the guest."

