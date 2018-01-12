Woman wins $1 million from scratch-off ticket

ATLANTA - An Atlanta resident recently won $1 million playing the $100 Million Cash Extreme instant game, according to the Georgia Lottery.
Stephanie Taylor purchased the $10 ticket when she stopped by an Exxon.
The 34-year-old scratched the ticket off in the car and then “almost passed out,” a press release said. Taylor plans to use some of her winnings to take her family on a relaxing vacation.
Taylor claimed her prize Tuesday at Georgia Lottery headquarters.
The odds of winning $1 million in this instant game are 1 in 1,488,000, according to the website.
