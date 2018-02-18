Woman wins $100,000 on Valentine's lottery gift

CLIVE, Iowa - Don Holmes knew the $10 scratch off ticket was a winner when he saw it.
Holmes got the Casino Riches ticket Wednesday as a Valentine’s Day gift for his wife, Cynthia.
"I thought it would just be $100 but it turned out to be $100,000," he said.
She didn’t believe she really won.
"(The machine) went, 'Woo hoo!' And I'm like -- my hands started shaking and like butterflies in my stomach," Cynthia Holmes, 54, said. "It is still sinking in."
Holmes, who works at Walmart, said she plans to pay off her house and car.
