0 Workers seek paychecks, company claims harassment

Tamika Curry said she has been calling and stopping by a DeKalb County security company since December looking for her final paycheck.

But instead of money, the Marshal’s Service this week delivered an order for Curry to appear in court on stalking and other charges, according to Channel 2 Action News.

“How am I stalking these people when they owe me some money?” she said. “I literally bust my butt with these people, and I just wanna be paid.”

Curry isn’t the only one S.E.R. Security Services is accusing of harassment.

About 12 people said the company has not fulfilled its contract to pay out former subcontractors within 45 days of services no longer needed, the news station reported.

Felicia Nelson, another former subcontractor, said she was denied work for asking about the money.

An employee first told Nelson that her check would be mailed to her, according to Channel 2. Then the person said, “You called this man before 8 o’clock in the morning about a check when I clearly told you the day before about your check. Now this, Ms. Nelson, got you pulled off the schedule.”

Timmy Dickerson, who runs daily operations for S.E.R., told Channel 2, that he’s “aware that some people have not received checks because of bad addresses.”

