  • WWE star Jeff Hardy charged with DWI in North Carolina

    By: WSOCTV.com

    CONCORD, NC - WWE wrestler Jeff Hardy is charged with DWI in Cabarrus County after he was in a single-vehicle crash on Concord Parkway Saturday.

    According to an arrest report obtained by WSOC-TV, Hardy registered a .25 on a breathalyzer test. The legal limit in NC is .08.

    Hardy now has a court date in mid-April to answer the charge.

