Jeremy Pierre comes to the Bluff City from the Crescent City, where he was prepped at the storied St. Augustine High School. Continuing his education in the city of New Orleans, he graduated from Xavier University of Louisiana with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication, broadcast concentration.
Jeremy launched his reporting career as an intern at NBC affiliate WDSU Channel 6. After working in his hometown, he then went on to become a general assignment reporter at KNOE in Monroe, La. News has always been a passion for Jeremy, and he strives to produce fair, accurate and balanced stories. He particularly enjoys sharing stories from the communities he serves.
Jeremy is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and the National Association of Black Journalists. He serves as a mentor in NABJ’s high school journalism program. In 2013, he was named NABJ Region V student journalist of the year, and he was the first recipient of the Ted Holtzclaw Journalism Excellence Award in the NABJ multimedia short course.
A musician at heart (drummer), Jeremy feels right at home in Memphis. And, is excited to share the stories of people from the area.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}