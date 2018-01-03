  • Marius Payton

    Updated:

    Marius Payton

    Anchor, Reporter

    Marius Payton is an awarding winning journalist with two decades of experience bringing news to loyal viewers. He began his career in Salt Lake City as a sportscaster, covering events such as the NBA Finals, NCAA Basketball Championships and numerous bowl games. His work has taken him all over the country with stops in Washington D.C., Denver and Houston.

    He is originally from Virginia Beach, Va. and when not at work, Marius can be found with his family, on his bike or on the golf course.

