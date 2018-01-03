Scott Madaus
Reporter, FOX13 News
Scott Madaus is an award winning consumer investigative journalist, most recently being nominated for an Emmy Award for his work as The FOX 13's Problem Solver.
Over the years, Scott's exclusive investigations have saved countless thousands of consumers, hundreds of thousands of dollars, and have lead to the introduction of several State Senate and House Bills.
Before calling Memphis home, Scott spent time as a Consumer Investigative reporter in Nashville, Little Rock and Fort Myers.
Scott started his career as a General Assignment reporter in Lansing Michigan.
Scott is originally from Detroit, and attended Michigan State University.
You can contact Scott at scott.madaus@coxinc.com.
Check out Scott Madaus' Twitter page !
