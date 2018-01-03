Tom Dees
Mississippi Correspondent, Reporter, FOX13 News
Tom's mom is a retired teacher and dad is a retired U.S. Air Force Navigator which makes him an Air Force brat!
Tom was born in Kokomo Indiana and lived there for about 1 year before moving to Hawaii then California (the first time). From there he moved to mainland Japan. Atlanta while his dad was in Vietnam. Back to California for elementary school, Okinawa Japan for junior high school, and then moved to Slidell, Louisiana, just outside of New Orleans for high school.
He went to College at Mississippi State, and graduated from there in 1987.
Tom bilingual, speaking both English and Spanish.
2013 marked Tom's 25th year in the television news business!
He says he's been blessed to work with the best, and the best currently work right here at FOX13 and where he continues to be inspired.
You can contact Tom at tom.dees@coxinc.com
