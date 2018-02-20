  • Man who police say touched himself in front of several kids released on $100 bond

    A man will have to face a judge after police said he touched himself in front of multiple Memphis kids. 

    According to police, Jerome Powell is charged with indecent exposure. 

    A woman called police to the 2800 block of Kimball Avenue on February 18 and said she saw Powell sitting in a black 1985 Buick Hurst surrounded by several kids, 

    He was touching himself, the witness said. Police found Powell at Tiger Lane and E Parkway, and took him into custody. 

    Earlier that day police were called to the Pendelton Place Apartments because a woman called and said a man was trying to lure children inside his car. Police found Powell, who matched a description the woman gave, driving nearby. Officers stopped his car, but there was not enough evidence to charge him.

    Powell was released on $100 bond. 

