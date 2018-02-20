Man who police say touched himself in front of several kids released on $100 bond

A man will have to face a judge after police said he touched himself in front of multiple Memphis kids.
According to police, Jerome Powell is charged with indecent exposure.
A woman called police to the 2800 block of Kimball Avenue on February 18 and said she saw Powell sitting in a black 1985 Buick Hurst surrounded by several kids,
He was touching himself, the witness said. Police found Powell at Tiger Lane and E Parkway, and took him into custody.
Trending stories:
- MPD: Teen arrested for raping 9-month-old, recording it on cell phone
- 2 Mississippi students arrested following alleged high school threat
- Child killed, adult critically injured after being hit by car in Frayser
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Earlier that day police were called to the Pendelton Place Apartments because a woman called and said a man was trying to lure children inside his car. Police found Powell, who matched a description the woman gave, driving nearby. Officers stopped his car, but there was not enough evidence to charge him.
Powell was released on $100 bond.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}