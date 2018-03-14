$1 billion dollar expansion coming to FedEx Memphis Hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Fred Smith, CEO of FedEx, and Governor Bill Haslam announced a $1 billion expansion for the FedEx Memphis Hub.
The Governor's Office said the investment will improve operations and the work environment.
Officials said the new construction will include a new large sort facility, installation of state-of-the-art sort systems, construction of a bulk truck load building, and a new area to improve handling of oversized shipments.
Governor Bill Haslam released the following statement:
“FedEx is known for delivering results across the globe, so we are incredibly grateful it calls Tennessee home and is doubling down here with this major investment... As the Memphis area’s largest employer, and a major economic driver across the state, this investment reflects FedEx’s continued commitment to Tennessee and will benefit current employees and the future workforce for years to come.”
Construction will begin in 2019, the addition should be complete in 2025.
Governor Bill Haslam arrived in Memphis Wednesday morning to make the announcement.
BREAKING: Gov Haslam in Memphis with Fred Smith to announce 1 billion dollar expansion of the Memphis FEDEX Hub. Starts 2019 ends 2025 pic.twitter.com/wZt0l0JBe9— Scott Madaus (@scottmadaus) March 14, 2018
The FedEx Hub in Memphis has 11,000 team members and 163 aircrafts gates. It's the largest sort facility in the FedEx Express global network.
FedEx employs 30,000 people in the Memphis area.
