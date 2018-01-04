  • 1 dead, 3 injured after Arkansas shooting

    BRINKLEY, Ark. - One is dead and three are injured following a quadruple shooting in Arkansas.

    Brinkley officers responded to the Pinewood Apartments where four people suffered gunshot wounds.

    Investigators said the apartment complex is located on the north side of Brinkley.  

    Xavier Parish, 33, was dead on the scene. Two others were transported to the hospital and one more was treated on the scene for non-life threatening injures. 

    James Frost, 43, was taken into custody by the Brinkley Police Department.

    This is an ongoing investigation. 

