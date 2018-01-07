  • 1 dead after 8 people were sent to the hospital

    SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A 24-year-old man was killed after a crash on Macon and Whitten Rd. on Sunday morning.

    The crash happened around 2:50 a.m.

    Investigators said nine people were sent to the hospital following the crash, according to the SCSO.

    Eight people occupied a SUV while two people were inside a pick-up truck.

    The driver of the pick-up truck, Donald Giammanco, 24, was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

    He has also been charged with a DUI.
     

