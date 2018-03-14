  • 1 dead after morning house fire in Mississippi

    By: Tom Dees

    Updated:

    DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - Horn Lake Police said one person is dead after a house fire in Mississippi.

    Investigators told FOX13 the fire happened on Castle St. 

    Other family members involved in the fire were taken to hospitals in the area.

    This is a developing story, we will keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 dead after morning house fire in Mississippi

  • Headline Goes Here

    APNewsBreak: Conservationists launch anti-Gianforte campaign

  • Headline Goes Here

    White House convenes donor nations for Gaza conference

  • Headline Goes Here

    Daum heads list of notable NCAA players from one-bid leagues

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mild weekend ahead, possible overnight showers