1 dead after morning house fire in Mississippi

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - Horn Lake Police said one person is dead after a house fire in Mississippi.
Investigators told FOX13 the fire happened on Castle St.
Other family members involved in the fire were taken to hospitals in the area.
This is a developing story, we will keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
