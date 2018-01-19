$1 million, multi-state cocaine ring busted up in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Drug Enforcement Administration agents busted up a million dollar, multi-state cocaine ring centered in Memphis.
The feds alleged Timothy Woods supplied at least 11 people with cocaine to sell.
The coke was allegedly trucked in on semi-trucks from Brownsville, Texas.
So far, the investigation has seized nearly 100 pounds of cocaine.
FOX13’s Chief Investigative Reporter, Jim Spiewak, uncovers how the feds used phone wire taps to track their every move tonight at 5.
