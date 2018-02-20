  • 1 person rushed to hospital after South Memphis shooting

    Memphis police are working to find out who shot someone in South Memphis late Monday night. 

    According to police, it happened near South Parkway and Florida Street. 

    We are working to learn the condition of the victim. 

