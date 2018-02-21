  • 1 person shot at Hickory Hill car wash

    Memphis police are investigating after a man was shot at a car wash. 

    Police were called to the 3900 block of Riverdale Road around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night. 

    When officers arrived at the Miracle Car Wash, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital, and is currently fighting for his life. 

    Police have not released a motive, but officers detained the person who made the call for questions. It is not clear if he or she is connected to the shooting. 

    While FOX13 was there, investigators were looking to see if any security footage was available. 

