0 10 abandoned downtown buildings concern city leaders and business owners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The old Benchmark Hotel has been labeled a public nuisance after the city and other business grew impatient with the lack of progress by the developer.

The shell of a property joins a list of ten empty buildings in need of some kind of tenants to help bring vitality to downtown and help reduce blight.

One building that has annoyed both city leaders and small businesses is 100 North Main. Ciera Robinson opened her restaurant Regina’s Cajun Kitchen just down the street.

“If that building was filled, we would definitely get a whole new crowd of people coming in,” said Robinson.



100 North Main and the old Bench Mark Hotel on Union are considered eye soars, public nuisances by Shelby County Environmental Court, because they have sat vacant too long without any progress.

Robinson said empty buildings don’t bring in customers.

“Mostly kind of dead for it to be a downtown from my experiences of going to different places,” said Robinson.



FOX13 found out downtown Memphis has 10 empty buildings city leaders wants to get renovated and leased.

Some of them are iconic but vacant. The Downtown Commission said the properties have owners struggling with finances, hoping for tax credits and juggling other projects.



The DMC said it is trying to help the owners to start rehabbing the abandoned properties with incentives.

The commission believes the expected upgrade of the Cook Convention Center will help generate interest.

Sadly, the commission could not tell us if any of the ten vacant buildings will be renovated this year.

It means another year of Ciera Robinson having to wait.

“They need to be do something about today because it is definitely detrimental to all the business that are around here,” said Robinson.

