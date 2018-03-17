  • 10-month-old girl taken in stolen car, massive search underway

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a stolen vehicle call Friday night. 

    The incident happened at Malco Crossing and Riverdale Road. 

    A 10-month-old infant identified as Zoe Jordan was inside of the car at the time wearing a pink onesie. 

    The stolen car is a black 2016 Honda Civic bearing TN tag X30-00S. 

    Danielle Brown, Zoe's mother, went into D-bo's to pick up an order and left her car running.

    The suspect wearing a red hoodie was last seen eastbound on Winchester Blvd. If you have any information, you are urged to contact police. 

