10-year-old shooting victim tells FOX13 her survival story

    By: Scott Madaus

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Whitehaven 10-year-old was shot while sleeping in her home early Wednesday morning.

    Jerikayh McFarland was taken to LeBonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition.

    FOX13's Scott Madaus sat with Jeriyah two days after she was shot.

    The suspects involved with this tragic accident are still on the run.

    If you have any information about this case, please call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

