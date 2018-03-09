10-year-old shooting victim tells FOX13 her survival story

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Whitehaven 10-year-old was shot while sleeping in her home early Wednesday morning.
RELATED: Whitehaven fifth-grader shot while sleeping
Jerikayh McFarland was taken to LeBonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition.
FOX13's Scott Madaus sat with Jeriyah two days after she was shot.
This 10 year old Jeriyah McFarland. 2 days ago she was shot twice while she was sleeping in her own Whitehaven bed. Today she is smiling & recovering. And she is only talking with me. The suspect or suspects is still on the loose. I'll have her story tonight on FOX13 News at 5&6 pic.twitter.com/Me3Jn4da8z— Scott Madaus (@scottmadaus) March 9, 2018
The suspects involved with this tragic accident are still on the run.
If you have any information about this case, please call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
See a full report on this 10-year-old's survival story, tonight on FOX13 News.
Trending stories:
- Dog fatally mauls 8-day-old baby
- Mentally challenged victim was raped for 6 years, police say
- MPD: Man stabs woman at bus stop because he 'doesn't like gay people'
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}