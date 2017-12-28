1,000+ without water in Arkansas, mayor says repairs soon to be made

Now that 1,000+ people are without water in Arkansas, the town's mayor told FOX13 the water pump could be repaired Thursday evening or Friday.
People in that area have been without water for the past six days.
Mayor Darrin Davis said the state has agreed to pay for the new water pump.
Davis said the pump was installed in the late 1960’s and there were so warning signs it would break down.
Officials said the broken water pump is located at the water tower on the southern side of the town.
