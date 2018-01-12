  • 104-year-old woman dies in house fire

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 learned a person died in a house fire in Whitehaven Friday afternoon. 

    The incident happened in the 1200 block of Hester Street.

    We've confirmed that the victim was a 104-year-old woman. We're working to learn the cause of the fire.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories