104-year-old woman dies in house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 learned a person died in a house fire in Whitehaven Friday afternoon.
The incident happened in the 1200 block of Hester Street.
We've confirmed that the victim was a 104-year-old woman. We're working to learn the cause of the fire.
