MPD: 1,053 crashes reported in Memphis in one-week span after winter storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It has been a busy week for the Memphis Police Department!
Snow began falling early Friday, January 12 then again late Monday night, creating dangerous road conditions with freezing temperatures.
According to MPD, they have responded to 1,053 crashes since last Friday at midnight.
Many schools and businesses have been closed all week and will be closed through Friday due to hazardous road conditions. However, some Mid-South will be open Friday.
Officials are advising drivers to be aware of the icy roads even though most roadways have cleared. Temperatures were finally above freezing again Thursday.
Remember: Drive slow and be safe!
