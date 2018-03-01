12-year-old girl shot, suspect in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a shooting on Thursday evening at National Street and Fair Oaks Avenue.
Police told FOX13 a 12-year-old girl was shot and rushed to the hospital in non-critical condition.
We've learned one man has been detained.
The investigation is ongoing.
