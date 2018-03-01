  • 12-year-old girl shot, suspect in custody

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a shooting on Thursday evening at National Street and Fair Oaks Avenue. 

    Police told FOX13 a 12-year-old girl was shot and rushed to the hospital in non-critical condition.

    We've learned one man has been detained. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

