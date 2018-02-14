130 dogs and cats in West Memphis shelters given new forever homes in MidWest

Valentine's Days maybe for the dogs and cats.
The Greater Good Organization is giving 130 West Memphis shelter dog and cats new forever homes across the MidWest.
Over the two days, 500 at-rick shelter pets will travel from overcrowded shelters in Miami, South Carolina, Memphis, Mississippi, Arkansas, Arizona and California to receiving shelters in Delaware, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Illinois, Washington and Idaho.
They will arrive at the Waukesha County Ariport around 1 p.m. today.
